Stifel Nicolaus Raises Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $250.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VEEV. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Shares of VEEV opened at $225.89 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $230.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,819 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,283. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

