StockNews.com Lowers Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

MMI stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.22. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.24 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

