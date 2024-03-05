StockNews.com Upgrades BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

BRFS stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. BRF has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BRF by 954.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 533,254 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BRF in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

