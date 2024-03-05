Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.35. Summer Energy shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 12,004 shares changing hands.
Summer Energy Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.
Summer Energy Company Profile
Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
