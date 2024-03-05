Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.35. Summer Energy shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 12,004 shares changing hands.

Summer Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.

Summer Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.