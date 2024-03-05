SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) CEO Michael G. Rippey Sells 1,707 Shares

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 1,707 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $18,520.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,810,492.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 8.99%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 90,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

