Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SU. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$53.40.

TSE:SU opened at C$46.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.67. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$37.09 and a 1 year high of C$48.26. The stock has a market cap of C$59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. In other news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans bought 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$79,498.02. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,852 shares of company stock worth $1,704,391. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

