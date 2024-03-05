SVB Leerink Upgrades ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) to Outperform

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 108.09% from the company’s previous close.

SPRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $890,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,747,294 shares in the company, valued at $15,760,591.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $890,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,747,294 shares in the company, valued at $15,760,591.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $34,113.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,260 shares of company stock worth $931,398 in the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,050,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 463,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 159,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

