SVB Leerink Upgrades ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) to Outperform

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 108.09% from the company’s previous close.
SPRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SPRY
ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $890,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,747,294 shares in the company, valued at $15,760,591.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $890,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,747,294 shares in the company, valued at $15,760,591.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $34,113.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,753,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,260 shares of company stock worth $931,398 in the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,050,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 463,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 159,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
About ARS Pharmaceuticals
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARS Pharmaceuticals
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.