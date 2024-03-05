Sweetgreen’s (SG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Stock Up 11.7 %

NYSE:SG opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. Sweetgreen has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $52,803.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $52,803.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,080 shares of company stock worth $1,703,669. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.