Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,510,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,455,000 after purchasing an additional 167,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HRL

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.