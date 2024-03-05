Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 17,810 Shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.38% of LENSAR worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNSR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LENSAR in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in LENSAR by 1,073.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LENSAR in the first quarter worth $85,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LENSAR by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 119.1% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 116,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 63,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Get LENSAR alerts:

LENSAR Stock Performance

Shares of LENSAR stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $54.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.53. LENSAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR ( NASDAQ:LNSR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). LENSAR had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 34.41%.

(Free Report)

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.