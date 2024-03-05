Synovus Financial Corp Sells 225 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $183.24 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $131.19 and a one year high of $183.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.28.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTEK

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.