Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.60-9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.17. Target also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.70-2.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.83.

TGT opened at $150.41 on Tuesday. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $171.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average of $129.43. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

