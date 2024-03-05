Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. Target also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.60-9.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.83.

Get Target alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $150.41 on Tuesday. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $171.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Institutional Trading of Target

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,943,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,400,830,000 after purchasing an additional 415,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after purchasing an additional 183,575 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.