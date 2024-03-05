TD Cowen Trims Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Target Price to $65.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,724 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,639 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $555,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,770 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $150,701,000 after acquiring an additional 181,496 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

