Tecnoglass Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Tecnoglass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TGLS. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Tecnoglass Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.79. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 515,151 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 82,567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

About Tecnoglass

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.