Tejon Ranch (TRC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

NYSE TRC opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.90. Tejon Ranch has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.12 million, a P/E ratio of 119.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,581 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tejon Ranch

(Get Free Report)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.