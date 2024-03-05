Tejon Ranch (TRC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2024

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRCGet Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

NYSE TRC opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.90. Tejon Ranch has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.12 million, a P/E ratio of 119.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tejon Ranch

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tejon Ranch

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,581 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tejon Ranch

(Get Free Report)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.