Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,116,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,832 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.99% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $20,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 134.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 135,970 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 62.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,941,000 after acquiring an additional 58,246 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

