Terex Co. (TEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 19th

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Terex has increased its dividend by an average of 74.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Terex has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Terex to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Terex Stock Up 0.8 %

Terex stock opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.01. Terex has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $65.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average of $55.25.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

TEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Terex by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Terex by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

