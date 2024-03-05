Terran Orbital’s (LLAP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terran Orbital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Shares of NYSE LLAP opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. Terran Orbital has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the third quarter valued at about $578,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terran Orbital in the second quarter worth about $98,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Terran Orbital by 106.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Terran Orbital by 32.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Terran Orbital by 80.6% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

