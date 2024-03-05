Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 2.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 19,466.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

