The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 4,636 ($58.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,101.66, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,743.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,433.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,634 ($46.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,980 ($63.21).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt cut The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($56.48) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,559 ($57.86).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sarah Sands bought 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,869 ($61.80) per share, with a total value of £14,996.52 ($19,033.53). Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Stories

