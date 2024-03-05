The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,636 ($58.84) on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,634 ($46.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,980 ($63.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,101.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,743.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,433.80.
In other news, insider Sarah Sands acquired 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,869 ($61.80) per share, for a total transaction of £14,996.52 ($19,033.53). Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
