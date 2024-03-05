The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days.

GYYMF stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The Gym Group has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of a chain of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

