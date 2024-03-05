The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Update

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hong Kong and China Gas Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HOKCY opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. Hong Kong and China Gas has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $0.96.

Institutional Trading of Hong Kong and China Gas

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,302,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

