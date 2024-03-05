The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Holdings Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAC. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Macerich by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 45,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 8.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Macerich by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Macerich by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Macerich by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAC stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

