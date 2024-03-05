The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Williams Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Williams Companies has a payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.2%.

WMB stock opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.04. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Williams Companies by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

