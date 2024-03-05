Theodore Blegen Sells 2,500 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.76, for a total transaction of $1,814,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,585,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $495,040.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Theodore Blegen sold 27,613 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $16,102,244.82.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total transaction of $1,539,275.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $735.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $653.62 and a 200 day moving average of $558.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.98, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,624,000 after acquiring an additional 90,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after buying an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,192,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,383,024,000 after buying an additional 377,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,974,000 after buying an additional 41,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

