TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.80.

NYSE BLD opened at $404.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.66. TopBuild has a one year low of $184.50 and a one year high of $416.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.10.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TopBuild will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 107.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

