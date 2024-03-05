Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 214,491 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 214,491 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.12% of B2Gold worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in B2Gold by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.23.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.27. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. B2Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.30%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

