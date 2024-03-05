Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 22,165 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $127.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.76.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

