Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Allegion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 35.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Allegion by 88.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. Mizuho cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

ALLE opened at $128.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Allegion’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

