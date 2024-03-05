Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Shares of 116,665 Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 116,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Liberty Live Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,933,790.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 1.4 %

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group stock opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

