Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 7,253 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Generac worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Generac by 4.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Generac by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 545,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,286,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.44. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

