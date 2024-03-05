Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,340 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in CarMax by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMX opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

