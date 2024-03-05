Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,864 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.4% in the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $130.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.95. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,088.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 13,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $1,522,486.98. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 156,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,970,837.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 13,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $1,522,486.98. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 156,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,970,837.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $14,703,506.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,610,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 807,486 shares of company stock worth $99,440,097. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

