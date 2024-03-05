Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,482.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,444.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1,444.52. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,186.56 and a 12-month high of $1,560.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,412.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MKL

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.