Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,998 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TFI International were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 11.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,443 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TFI International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in TFI International by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFII. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.28.

TFI International Stock Performance

NYSE:TFII opened at $148.44 on Tuesday. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.96 and a 1 year high of $151.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.30 and a 200-day moving average of $127.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.52.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TFI International

(Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.