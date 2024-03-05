Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,723 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

WH opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

