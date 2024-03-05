Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after buying an additional 253,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Stock Performance
Shares of HUBS opened at $628.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.11 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.07 and a 52-week high of $660.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $592.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.54.
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
