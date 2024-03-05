Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,689,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,003,000 after acquiring an additional 278,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,031,000 after acquiring an additional 199,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LNT shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.