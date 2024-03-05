Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,471 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,720,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $83,922,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 90.7% during the second quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 729,463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $78,151,000 after purchasing an additional 346,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at $33,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPLK. Truist Financial cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.31.

SPLK stock opened at $156.22 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $156.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

