Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 63.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 82.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after buying an additional 36,413 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $2,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $352.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.07. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $357.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CSL. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.