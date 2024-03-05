Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,614 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

