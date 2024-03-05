Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.30 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $230,362,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $65,602,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,757,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,063,000 after acquiring an additional 259,090 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after acquiring an additional 258,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 826,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,460,000 after acquiring an additional 226,769 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE:ARW opened at $120.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.70 and a 200 day moving average of $120.04. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

