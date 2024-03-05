Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.84. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $143.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.52.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $2,496,683.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $182,003.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 20,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $2,496,683.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,816.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,310 shares of company stock valued at $38,078,625. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

