Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,019 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.93.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

