Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.32. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

