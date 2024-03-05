Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,253 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in WestRock by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in WestRock by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,721,000 after acquiring an additional 279,006 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. WestRock’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

