Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.46.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $439.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $423.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.76. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.59 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

