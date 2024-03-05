Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Teleflex worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,515,000 after purchasing an additional 612,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,344,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.9 %

Teleflex stock opened at $224.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.88 and a 200-day moving average of $223.23.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

